Friendship Goals

Mammootty made his acting debut in 1971, as a junior artist in the film Anubhavangal Paalichakal and has acted in over 400 films. In a career spanning five decades, Mammootty has earned a massive fan following. The megastar has always managed to turn heads with his strong on-screen persona and for being a style icon. Equally, his friendship with superstar Mohanlal has always been in the attention. Mohanlal and Mammootty have shared screen space in around 55 films, an all-time record created by the Big Ms of the Indian film industry. Be it promoting each other's films or wishing each other on birthdays, Mohanlal and Mammootty always stood by each other. Through thick and thin, the duo has been together and has been sending major friendship goals. Their family members equally share a great rapport. The two superstars of the Malayalam cinema, over the years, have treated us with some adorable moments. Did you know they had played siblings in a film titled, Iniyengilum? Mammootty played the elder brother of Mohanlal in the film. Well, today, let's take a look at some of their heartwarming photos that prove how two superstars can be best friends in the industry.

Photo Credit : Mohanlal Instagram