Did you know Mammootty has romanced Katrina Kaif? Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar

Mollywood superstar Mammootty turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar.
16249 reads Mumbai Updated: September 7, 2020 12:14 pm
    List of Bollywood actress Mammootty has shared screen space with

    Mollywood superstar Mammootty turns a year older today. Fans of the superstar are celebrating his special day and have already taken over Twitter and other social media accounts to wish him a happy birthday. Not only fans, his friends from the South film industry are also showering him with birthday wishes. From Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas among others took to social media and wished him happy birthday. Mohanlal who shares a great bond with Mammootty shared a throwback picture and wrote, "My dear Ichakka.. wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come.. Love you always... God bless." Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, also penned a sweet note and tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry. Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish and keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years." In his filmy career, Mammootty has worked with many actors. Bollywood actresses have also shared screen space with the superstar and delivered a performance to remember. Speaking of that, on the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina is one of the top actors in Bollywood. Much to everyone's surprise, Katrina played Mammootty's love interest in Balram vs Tharadas.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done many South films. She shared screen space with Mammootty in Kandukondain Kandukondain.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Huma Qureshi

    Directed by Uday Ananthan, Huma Qureshi shared screen space with Mammootty in White.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee has successfully carved a niche for herself on her own in the entertainment industry. She played an important role in Mammootty starrer Doubles.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Juhi Chawla

    Juhi worked with Mammootty, as well as Mohanlal in the film Harikrishnans.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

    Gracy Singh

    Directed by Jayaraj, Loudspeaker starred Gracy Singh and Mammootty, who delivered a spectacular performance in the same.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

