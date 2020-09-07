/
/
/
Did you know Mammootty has romanced Katrina Kaif? Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar
Did you know Mammootty has romanced Katrina Kaif? Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar
Mollywood superstar Mammootty turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood actresses who have worked with the superstar.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
16249 reads
Mumbai
Updated: September 7, 2020 12:14 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7