Mandakini family pictures

Mandakini, born as Yasmeen Joseph, is a very popular former Bollywood actor. She was born in an Anglo Indian family in Meerut to an Indian mother and a British father. Mandakini struggled to make her way into the entertainment industry as she was rejected by at least three moviemakers before Ranjit Virk changed her name from Yasmeen Joseph to Mandakini and signed her up for the movie, Mazloom. But, before the movie could even go under production, Raj Kapoor discovered her when she was just 22 and cast her as the lead character in the 1985 movie, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, opposite his youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor. As the movie went ahead to become a huge commercial success, Mandakini became a household name and appeared in many successful movies like Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho, going forward in her career. In 1990, Mandakini tied the knot with a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur and the couple are proud parents of two children, a daughter and a son. In 1996, Mandakini decided to quit the entertainment industry. There is buzz that the actress is planning to make a comeback but her first priority will always be her family. Here are pictures of Mandakini that will prove that she shares a close relationship with her family. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Mandakini Instagram