Mandy Moore Birthday: 5 snaps of the actress with her This Is Us co-stars that are unmissable

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on the red carpet

Mandy Moore is one Hollywood celebrity who has done it all. She's a singer, songwriter and an actress. While many will always associate her as Jamie Sullivan from the classic Hollywood romance A Walk To Remember, Moore's career has been that and much more. Currently, she has been the beloved star of the famed family drama series This Is Us in which she plays Rebecca Pearson. Her character's love story with Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson has received huge fan support and the duo is considered one of the TV's best couples. For her performance in the series, Mandy has received nominations at the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the show. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we take a behind-the-scenes look at the series and these photos of Moore with her co-stars from This Is Us show that she shares a brilliant rapport with them and the cast does seem like one big happy family.

Photo Credit : Getty Images