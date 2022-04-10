Mandy Moore Birthday: 5 snaps of the actress with her This Is Us co-stars that are unmissable

Mandy Moore is one Hollywood celebrity who has done it all. She's a singer, songwriter and an actress. While many will always associate her as Jamie Sullivan from the classic Hollywood romance A Walk To Remember, Moore's career has been that and much more. Currently, she has been the beloved star of the famed family drama series This Is Us in which she plays Rebecca Pearson. Her character's love story with Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson has received huge fan support and the duo is considered one of the TV's best couples. For her performance in the series, Mandy has received nominations at the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the show. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we take a behind-the-scenes look at the series and these photos of Moore with her co-stars from This Is Us show that she shares a brilliant rapport with them and the cast does seem like one big happy family.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On co-star Sterling K. Brown's birthday, Mandy shared an adorable selfie of herself along with him and Milo Ventimiglia from the set of the show and the happiness on their faces says it all about their offscreen friendship.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Mandy Moore
We love how committed Mandy and Milo have been to their characters as the Pearsons couple and this funny snap from when her character Rebecca was pregnant is beyond cute.
While the pandemic shut down the production for all TV shows, it seems the This Is Us family remained virtually connected. Sharing this snap of their zoom call, Mandy in May 2020 wrote, "I miss my Pearson family SO much and seeing these faces really lifted my spirits."
One of the most recent snaps of the This Is Us gang, the cast members of the show got together last week as they posed for a click on the red carpet at 39th Annual PaleyFest LA.
Yet another amazing selfie capturing the sweet vibe shared by Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on the show. This snap was taken after the duo completed the shoot of the show's 400th episode.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app