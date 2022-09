Sidharth Malhotra's look in Manike song

Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next release Thank God. The song Manike also starring Nora Fatehi has been released recently. The song was an immediate hit. It is Hindi version of Manike Mage Hithe. To note, he is one of the only young actors who have created a chartbuster playlist with each film he has worked on. Sidharth Malhotra’s Kala Chashma became a global trend and the actor is on his way to adding yet another sensational song to his chartbuster playlist. The actor's recent track Manike is the talk of the town. The song has been gaining a lot of buzz for the steamy chemistry. Dressed in all white Sidharth Malhotra is stealing the hearts of everyone. Well, the actor has created a fashion statement with every song. Right from Kala Chasma to Let’s Nacho, Sidharth Malhotra is looking very different. We present to you, a list of reasons for how Siddharth Malhotra has created a style statement with his looks and created a new trend in his super-hit songs. Manike: Siddharth Malhotra nailed his all-white look in the song. The actor looks extremely dashing and electrifying in ‘Manike’ from his upcoming film Thank God, where he’s seen sharing mesmerizing chemistry with Nora Fatehi.