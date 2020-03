1 / 6

Manila Pradhan's INTERESTING facts

Manila Pradhan has been one of the most loved and popular contestants on the show. The Sikkim girl was one of the most gorgeous and attractive contestants. She started her journey on a great note. Speaking about her experience on the show, she once said in an Interview with a leading daily, “I got along with everyone on the show – it was a beautiful experience. I cherish the memories made and the people I met.” She enjoys a fan following of over 100K on Instagram. As we await her further projects, check out interesting facts about the supermodel that are hard to miss.

Photo Credit : Instagram