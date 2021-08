1 / 6

Maniesh Paul’s pictures showcasing his inner “poser”

Maniesh Paul, born on August 3, 1981, is a very popular Indian television host and Bollywood actor. He started his career in the entertainment industry as a Radio Jockey and Video Jockey and then moved towards the field of acting to take up stand-up comedy as a career. Having hosted over ten Indian reality television series, Maniesh Paul has successfully made a huge name for himself in the industry, being acknowledged by millions and even being praised by celebrities for his work on-screen. Maniesh Paul has also appeared in many Bollywood movies, increasing his range of work from the small-screen to the big-screen. Today, as Maniesh Paul turns a year older, here are the pictures that will prove that the popular personality is the ultimate “poser” of the television industry. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Maniesh Paul Instagram