Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised

Manju Warrier's stunning pics

Manju Warrier is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry due to her upcoming film, Prathi Poovankozhi. A few weeks ago, the makers of the film revealed the first look of the actress. Yesterday, her fans were treated with the film's teaser, and now, it has raised the curiosity level among the moviegoers. The teaser looks promising and will definitely give you goosebumps. Warrier essays the role of Madhuri in the same. What's more interesting about her upcoming film is that director Rosshan Andrrews will be acting in it as well. He will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the same. Speaking about Warrier, she was last seen opposite Dhanush in the film Asuran. The film was loved by the masses and performed really well at the box office. It also entered the 100 Crore club. Warrier has been a part of several hit films over the years. Some of her films include How Old Are You?, Odiyan, Pathram among others. Speaking about her personal life, Warrier keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts on social media. As we speak of social media, check out these stunning pictures of the multi-talented actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram