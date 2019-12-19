/
Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised
Manju Warrier Photos: Manju Warrier is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry due to her upcoming film, Prathi Poovankozhi. Ahead of the film's release, check out these stunning pictures of the multi-talented actress.
Pinkvilla Desk
Mumbai
Updated: December 19, 2019 04:19 pm
1 / 8
Manju Warrier's stunning pics
Manju Warrier is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry due to her upcoming film, Prathi Poovankozhi. A few weeks ago, the makers of the film revealed the first look of the actress. Yesterday, her fans were treated with the film's teaser, and now, it has raised the curiosity level among the moviegoers. The teaser looks promising and will definitely give you goosebumps. Warrier essays the role of Madhuri in the same. What's more interesting about her upcoming film is that director Rosshan Andrrews will be acting in it as well. He will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the same. Speaking about Warrier, she was last seen opposite Dhanush in the film Asuran. The film was loved by the masses and performed really well at the box office. It also entered the 100 Crore club. Warrier has been a part of several hit films over the years. Some of her films include How Old Are You?, Odiyan, Pathram among others. Speaking about her personal life, Warrier keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts on social media. As we speak of social media, check out these stunning pictures of the multi-talented actress.
2 / 8
Killer smile
Dressed in a beautiful blue dress, Warrier looks breathtakingly gorgeous.
3 / 8
Pretty as always
Simplicity at its best, right?
4 / 8
Selfie goals
The South beauty shared this selfie of hers and she's clearly giving us hair goals.
5 / 8
Simply stunning
The actress knows how to pull off the saree look with ease and perfection.
6 / 8
Bright side
Warrier captioned this snap as, "You say, we gotta look on the bright side."
7 / 8
Cheeky smile
She shared this snap to wish her dear friend and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on her birthday.
8 / 8
We love this collage
We can't take our eyes off these beautiful snaps.
