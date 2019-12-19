Home
/
Photos
/
Manju Warrier
/
Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised

Manju Warrier: THESE photos of Prathi Poovankozhi star will leave you mesmerised

Manju Warrier Photos: Manju Warrier is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry due to her upcoming film, Prathi Poovankozhi. Ahead of the film's release, check out these stunning pictures of the multi-talented actress.
24182 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 04:19 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Manju Warrier's stunning pics

    Manju Warrier's stunning pics

    Manju Warrier is currently creating a lot of buzz in the industry due to her upcoming film, Prathi Poovankozhi. A few weeks ago, the makers of the film revealed the first look of the actress. Yesterday, her fans were treated with the film's teaser, and now, it has raised the curiosity level among the moviegoers. The teaser looks promising and will definitely give you goosebumps. Warrier essays the role of Madhuri in the same. What's more interesting about her upcoming film is that director Rosshan Andrrews will be acting in it as well. He will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the same. Speaking about Warrier, she was last seen opposite Dhanush in the film Asuran. The film was loved by the masses and performed really well at the box office. It also entered the 100 Crore club. Warrier has been a part of several hit films over the years. Some of her films include How Old Are You?, Odiyan, Pathram among others. Speaking about her personal life, Warrier keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts on social media. As we speak of social media, check out these stunning pictures of the multi-talented actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Manju Warrier Photos

    Killer smile

    Dressed in a beautiful blue dress, Warrier looks breathtakingly gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Manju Warrier Photos

    Pretty as always

    Simplicity at its best, right?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Manju Warrier Photos

    Selfie goals

    The South beauty shared this selfie of hers and she's clearly giving us hair goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Manju Warrier Photos

    Simply stunning

    The actress knows how to pull off the saree look with ease and perfection.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Manju Warrier Pics

    Bright side

    Warrier captioned this snap as, "You say, we gotta look on the bright side."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Cheeky smile

    Cheeky smile

    She shared this snap to wish her dear friend and actress Parvathy Thiruvothu on her birthday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Manju Warrier Pics

    We love this collage

    We can't take our eyes off these beautiful snaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

very pretty!

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
Nayanthara\'s THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement