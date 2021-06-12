Advertisement
Manoj Bajpayee and Neha: Love story of the celebs proves they are an ideal couple

Here's Neha Bajpayee born as Shabana Raza and Manoj Bajpayee’s sweet love story that the fans and followers of The Family Man actor would definitely want to know. Read ahead to take a look.
    Neha and Manoj Bajpayee's love story

    Manoj Bajpayee is an Indian actor who has worked across various platforms. The story of this National Award winner includes hard work, struggle and the spirit of never giving up. Manoj was born in a small village in Bihar called Belwa and was named after the veteran actor, Manoj Kumar. Second of the five siblings, Manoj Bajpayee’s father was a farmer, while his mother stayed at home to look after the children and the house. The actor is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood today. After completing his secondary schooling, Manoj Bajpayee enrolled himself in the Delhi University. Later, he was rejected from the prestigious National School of Drama thrice. Manoj Bajpayee was depressed, but his friend encouraged him to enroll himself into the theatre veteran, Barry John’s workshop. It was there that Manoj Bajpayee’s potential was spotted. This was the start of his very successful career in the acting industry and he found recognition with Ram Gopal Varma’s classic drama movie, Satya. Apart from his performances, Manoj Bajpayee has also been in the headlines for his love story with Neha, who was born as Shabana Raza. Here is the love story of Neha and Manoj Bajpayee that the fans and followers of The Family Man actor need to know. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Manoj Bajpayee’s first marriage

    When Manoj Bajpayee started his career in Bollywood, he had an arranged marriage with a girl from his native place. He had married in early 1990s, but the 'newcomer' Manoj felt a lot of financial pressure and the constraints of the long-distance relationship. Later, the two got divorced in 1995.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Meeting Neha for the first time

    Neha and Manoj Bajpayee met each other for the first time at the premiere of Satya and instantly clicked with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Neha and Manoj Bajpayee’s marriage

    Having been in a relationship for over five years, Neha and Manoj Bajpayee finally decided to tie the knot in 2006.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Welcoming a baby girl

    Neha and Manoj have a daughter named Ava Nayla, who is the apple of their eyes.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Neha and Manoj's life as wife-and-husband

    Beha Bajpayee and Manoj Bajpayee have often been spotted complimenting each other. During a media interaction, Neha said, “Rhere’s always the space that I share with Manoj Bajpayee and nothing can equate to that”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

