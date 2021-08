1 / 4

Manoj Bajpayee spotted at Mumbai airport

Manoj Bajpayee had cemented his presence in the OTT world with interesting films and web series. The actor is currently basking in the success of his ‘Dial 100’, a thriller drama alongside Neena Gupta. In a recent chat with a leading daily, Manoj called Dial 100 an emotional thriller. The Padma Shri Awardee added, “It has all the elements of a thriller, but at the same time, it has more to it. More social and emotional aspects to it. That makes it far more exciting and interesting." Manoj is known for his impeccable performances in films and has managed to gain many fans over the years. The actor also received love and appreciation for his outstanding performance in the ‘Family Man’ series. Recently, Manoj hit the headlines after the star bought a new luxurious car for him and his family. Several pictures were doing a round on the internet soon after the actor’s big purchase. On Friday, the paparazzi spotted Manoj at the airport where he went to pick his wife Neha Bajpayee and daughter Ava Nayla.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani