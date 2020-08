1 / 10

Manushi Chhillar's photos with her family members

Manushi Chhillar is on cloud 9 as she bags her second film opposite Vicky Kaushal. The former Miss World turned actress, who’s making her debut with superstar Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’Prithviraj Chauhan has already signed her next film. . The photos of the mahurat of the movie surfaced on the internet last year where both Manushi and Akshay were seen at the puja. The stunning model gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film "Prithviraj" on 18 November 2019. She recalled it as a "beautiful coincidence", as she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago. Manushi keeps giving her followers an insight into her personal and professional life as a model time and again on her Instagram. As we already know the talented beauty queen is also a doctor, she recently revealed how as a child she was always inclined towards history and finds herself lucky enough to be a part of an ancient drama as her debut movie. Manushi is also known for her charitable work for the society and has founded a non-profit organization, Project Shakti that aims at improving the menstrual hygiene of women in India immediately after winning Miss World in 2017. She is using this lockdown productively to raise funds for the needed with her paintings and sketches. She is also utilisng this time to spend it with her family. Today take a look at these snaps of the beauty queen with her family members.

Photo Credit : APH Images