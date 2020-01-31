From Manushi Chhillar to Shantanu Maheshwari, here are 5 fresh faces to watch out for in Bollywood

1 / 6

5 fresh faces to watch out for in Bollywood

Like every year, we will get to see many newbies marking their debut in Bollywood this year. The recent one who made a debut in Bollywood is Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. She is essaying the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The star kid has already created quite a buzz and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Apart from Alaya, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank Sharma also made his debut opposite Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan in Karan Vishwanatha Kashyap's directorial Sab Kushal Mangal. Going ahead, we are aware of the fact that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be marking his debut in Bollywood soon. He will be sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in Tadap. Other than that, the debutants who have made noise are Laksh Lawani, Isabella Kaif, and Jitendra Kumar. However, there are five more interesting debutants you might not be aware of. These below-mentioned newbies will definitely make it hard for the audience to choose their favourite. As we look forward to it, here are 5 newbies who are gearing up for their debut in Bollywood. Let us know who are you most excited about?

Photo Credit : Instagram