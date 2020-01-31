Home
From Manushi Chhillar to Shantanu Maheshwari, here are 5 fresh faces to watch out for in Bollywood

Like every year, we will get to see many newbies marking their debut in Bollywood this year. Today, take a look at the 5 newbies who are gearing up for their debut in Bollywood.
January 31, 2020
    Like every year, we will get to see many newbies marking their debut in Bollywood this year. The recent one who made a debut in Bollywood is Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. She is essaying the role of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The star kid has already created quite a buzz and also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Apart from Alaya, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyank Sharma also made his debut opposite Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva Kishan in Karan Vishwanatha Kashyap's directorial Sab Kushal Mangal. Going ahead, we are aware of the fact that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be marking his debut in Bollywood soon. He will be sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria in Tadap. Other than that, the debutants who have made noise are Laksh Lawani, Isabella Kaif, and Jitendra Kumar. However, there are five more interesting debutants you might not be aware of. These below-mentioned newbies will definitely make it hard for the audience to choose their favourite. As we look forward to it, here are 5 newbies who are gearing up for their debut in Bollywood. Let us know who are you most excited about?

    The winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She will be starring in a movie called Prithviraj. The stunning diva will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the same. She will essay the role of a princess named Sanyogita. The makers of the film have already teased us with her first look and it looks quite interesting.

    TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathewadi which stars Alia Bhatt. Shantanu will reportedly essay the role of Afsan, one of the lead roles opposite Bhatt. The first look posters featuring the actress as young Gangubai already created a buzz on the internet.

    Another talent we are looking forward to is Sharvari Wagh. She will be sharing the screen with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The same is directed by Varun V Sharma. The film will also star Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

    Chirag Bajaj is already known for his charming looks and ravishing personality. The handsome hunk will be seen in a thriller film, Khabees.

    Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's good looking youngest son Namashi will mark his debut with Raj Kumar Santoshi's directorial movie Bad Boy. He will be sharing the screen with producer Sajid Qureshi's daughter Armin.

