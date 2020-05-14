Manushi Chillar Birthday Special: From Vacations to Red Carpet; Here's the former Miss World's top notch style

1 / 16

Check out Former Miss World's these stylish looks

Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is celebrating her birthday in quarantine today. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj". The photos of the mahurat of the movie surfaced on the internet a few months ago where both Manushi and Akshay were seen engrossed in the pious act with folded hands. The stunning model gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film "Prithviraj" on 18 November 2019. She recalled it as a "beautiful coincidence", as she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago. The soon to be actress is an active social media user and keeps giving her followers an insight into her personal and professional life as a model time and again on her Instagram. As we already know the super talented beauty queen is also a doctor, she recently revealed how as a child she was always inclined towards history and finds herself lucky enough to be a part of an ancient drama as her debut movie. Manushi is also known for her charitable work for the society and has founded a non-profit organization, Project Shakti, aimed at improving the menstrual hygiene of women in India immediately after winning Miss World in 2017. For the same, she constantly works with women in over 20 villages of India to spread the message of sanitation. Her initiative Project Shakti provides free sanitary pads among women and has also empowered many by helping them earn a living and become self-reliant. Apart from proving time and again that she is a beauty with brains, the gorgeous model's style game never fails to impress the nation. Manushi's Instagram grid is filled with numerous photos of her style from off duty looks to glam looks at the red carpet. The same which never fails to surprise her followers with her experimenting style. Today on her birthday we have these amazing looks carried by the former Miss World at different occasion. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram