Manushi Chillar Birthday Special: From Vacations to Red Carpet; Here's the former Miss World's top notch style

Manushi Chillar turns a year older today and we have these amazing looks sported by the former Miss World at various occasions which proves she can slay every look.
51621 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 09:05 pm
    Check out Former Miss World's these stylish looks

    Former Miss World Manushi Chillar is celebrating her birthday in quarantine today. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in "Prithviraj". The photos of the mahurat of the movie surfaced on the internet a few months ago where both Manushi and Akshay were seen engrossed in the pious act with folded hands. The stunning model gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film "Prithviraj" on 18 November 2019. She recalled it as a "beautiful coincidence", as she noted that she gave her first shot for the film on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago. The soon to be actress is an active social media user and keeps giving her followers an insight into her personal and professional life as a model time and again on her Instagram. As we already know the super talented beauty queen is also a doctor, she recently revealed how as a child she was always inclined towards history and finds herself lucky enough to be a part of an ancient drama as her debut movie. Manushi is also known for her charitable work for the society and has founded a non-profit organization, Project Shakti, aimed at improving the menstrual hygiene of women in India immediately after winning Miss World in 2017. For the same, she constantly works with women in over 20 villages of India to spread the message of sanitation. Her initiative Project Shakti provides free sanitary pads among women and has also empowered many by helping them earn a living and become self-reliant. Apart from proving time and again that she is a beauty with brains, the gorgeous model's style game never fails to impress the nation. Manushi's Instagram grid is filled with numerous photos of her style from off duty looks to glam looks at the red carpet. The same which never fails to surprise her followers with her experimenting style. Today on her birthday we have these amazing looks carried by the former Miss World at different occasion. Check them out.

    A pretty denim wear

    Manushi sports fashionable white eyewear and denim jumpsuit for her ice cream date outing and we love this look.

    Kissing the sun with this vacay look

    The model flaunts her toned legs in a pair of shorts and tank top and she enjoys the sun.

    All set for day touristing

    Manushi in a backless white dress for her day outing

    All set for the awards ceremony

    The celeb in a backless golden shimmer dress for an awards ceremony.

    All suited up to steal our hearts.

    Manushi in a white pantsuit and she is surely slaying it like a boss.

    Pool time with the best look

    Manushi in a tribal printed one-piece swimwear for her pool time.

    Living it up to her title

    The model in her stunning gown is giving us flashbacks of her Miss World moment.

    Maid of Honor moment

    Manushi in a stunning pink embellished lehenga for a wedding.

    Living life to the fullest

    Manushi sports a saffron flowy tunic for her safari which is a pretty daring choice and we love the look.

    Ruling in basics

    Manushi in a simple white tank top and denim pants but she makes even this look glamorous with the way she carries it.

    Rocking in floral prints

    Living and loving the ocean life as she poses with this stunning floral gown.

    Loving the beach life

    Manushi sports a white cut out swimwear as she enjoys her afternoon nap at the beach.

    Loving the snowfall

    Manushi in an overcoat with fur enjoy the snowfall at its best.

    Another one of her winter looks

    Manushi looks gorgeous in this red dress paired with this fur checkered overcoat.

    When she donned her inner desi girl

    Manushi looks stunning in this pink saree at one of her tours as Miss World.

