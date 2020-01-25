Home
Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar's stunning photos will leave you spellbound

The winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, Manushi Chhillar is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj. As we look forward to her debut film, check out these stunning photos of the diva.
  1 / 8
    Manushi Chhillar's mesmerising photos

    Manushi Chhillar's mesmerising photos

    The winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant, Manushi Chhillar is now all set to make her debut in Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Chhillar will be making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar with director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. She is prepping hard for the same. Akshay will be essaying the role of Prithviraj and Manushi will play his love-interest, princess named Sanyogita. Chhillar recently shared the first look as Sanyogita on her Instagram and fans are in awe of her. The first look is only a silhouette of her character in the film looks interesting. Earlier, in an interview with Mid Day, when asked the actress about working with Akshay in Prithviraj, she said that it's an absolute honour to be a part of the film. She further added that she will get to learn from someone who is best in the industry. Back then, Chhillar had also mentioned that she would love to work with Aamir Khan and we can't for it to happen. Speaking about her social media presence and popularity, Manushi enjoys a fan following of 6.1 million. The diva's social posts are an absolute treat to the eyes. She has an impeccable sense of style and is always at her best. As we look forward to her debut film, check out these stunning photos of the diva.

  2 / 8
    That smile!

    That smile!

    We can't take our eyes off her!

  3 / 8
    Lady in white

    Lady in white

    The actress has an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style.

  4 / 8
    Happy soul

    Happy soul

    Chhillar loves exploring new places.

  5 / 8
    Mermaid

    Mermaid

    "There is a world where hopes and dreams can last for all time - Ariel', captioned Manushi.

  6 / 8
    Water baby

    Water baby

    We wonder what made her laugh!

  7 / 8
    Nailed the denim look

    Nailed the denim look

    She knows how to ace the denim look.

  8 / 8
    Living her life to the fullest

    Living her life to the fullest

    Manushi is always praised for flaunting her toned body on social media.

