Margot Robbie's red carpet look

You may recognize her from her role in Suicide Squad, but the Australian actress is more famous than you realize. Indeed, the stunning blond is more than just a lovely face; she is also an exceptionally accomplished actress and film producer, having received nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and three BAFTA Awards, as well as appearing on the covers of many publications. She's had such an impact on the fashion world that she was recently named one of CHANEL's ambassadors, and she even featured in the House's new "Neige" campaign. And if there's one thing we've observed about her red carpet appearances, it's that everything from her picture-perfect hair to her 1000-watt grin and her incredible clothing is always on spot. Needless to say, she's a red carpet expert, and her eye-catching outfits have earned her a spot on the list of best-dressed celebs. So, with that in mind, we've compiled a list of six of Robbie's most glamorous moments on and off the red carpet. Scroll down to check for yourself.

Photo Credit : Getty Images