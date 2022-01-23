Mariska Hargitay Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the Law and Order: SVU star that you must know

1 / 6

Mariska's improv teacher was Kathy Griffin

Mariska Hargitay who is best known for playing the role of Olivia Margaret Benson on Law and Order: SVU celebrates her birthday on January 23. As the actress turns 58 today, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that you may not be aware of. Hargitay is the daughter of bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay and actress Jayne Mansfield. The actress has had a successful television career and has even accolades include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Among several other interesting things about Mariska that many don't know is a fact that she was a beauty queen. While her father was a former Mr Universe, Mariska was a former Miss Beverly Hills USA. She was crowned in 1982. As for Harigitay's acting career, Mariska had someone extremely famous as her improv teacher. The actress after leaving UCLA to pursue an acting career attended the Groundlings Theatre and School with Kathy Griffin. Eventually, Mariska also got a chance to share screen space with her teacher Griffin after the latter appeared in a cameo on Mariska's hit series Law and Order: SVU in 2010.

Photo Credit : Getty Images