Mariska Hargitay Birthday: 6 interesting facts about the Law and Order: SVU star that you must know

Mariska Hargitay who is best known for playing the role of Olivia Margaret Benson on Law and Order: SVU celebrates her birthday on January 23. As the actress turns 58 today, we take a look at some interesting facts about her that you may not be aware of. Hargitay is the daughter of bodybuilder and actor Mickey Hargitay and actress Jayne Mansfield. The actress has had a successful television career and has even accolades include a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Among several other interesting things about Mariska that many don't know is a fact that she was a beauty queen. While her father was a former Mr Universe, Mariska was a former Miss Beverly Hills USA. She was crowned in 1982. As for Harigitay's acting career, Mariska had someone extremely famous as her improv teacher. The actress after leaving UCLA to pursue an acting career attended the Groundlings Theatre and School with Kathy Griffin. Eventually, Mariska also got a chance to share screen space with her teacher Griffin after the latter appeared in a cameo on Mariska's hit series Law and Order: SVU in 2010.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Hargitay started the organization Joyful Heart in 2004. Her work on Law and Order exposed her to statistics about real-life sexual assault, and she wanted to do something for survivors.
In an interview with E!, Mariska opened up about being similar to her character and said that she doesn't know where Mariska ends and Olivia starts.
Mariska met Peter Hermann on the set of Law and Order in 2001. Mariska told Instyle magazine how she knew was the one saying, "I thought, 'That's my husband.'"
Hargitay is known to be close to Taylor Swift and has also appeared in the Bad Blood music video. Taylor has also named one of her two cats after Mariska's Law and Order: SVU character, Olivia Benson
US President Joe Biden has made a TV cameo on Law and Order back in the day when he was Vice President in 2016. SVU star Mariska Hargitay and Biden share a connection over the issue of rape-kit testing backlogs. The actress' organisation Joyful Heart Foundation has also conferred Biden with the inaugural Finnegan Award for his commitment to ending domestic violence.