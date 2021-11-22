Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: 6 PHOTOS of the Marvel star that will make your heart beat faster

    Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo

    Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo turns 54 today, and our fascination with him is as intense as it has always been, even now that he's officially over the hill. As the love interest in rom-coms such as 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven, the actress has warmed our hearts and made us swoon throughout the years. He's made us weak in the knees as both a handsome superhero on-screen (AKA The Hulk) and a total hottie off-screen. He also manages to make us laugh with creative social media captions. Not to add that his political zeal is unrivalled. The Avengers actor is one of those celebrities we can always turn to when we're feeling down, knowing that his infectiously pleasant nature will always lift our spirits. So, in honour of his birthday, we have 6 photos of the actor that surely made our heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selfie with his cat

    Selfie with his cat

    We totally can't get OVER this adorable picture.

    Photo Credit : Mark Ruffalo Instagram

    Mark posing

    Mark posing

    Nothing much to see here, just Mark making us all DROOL over him.

    Photo Credit : Mark Ruffalo Instagram

    Mark getting all political

    Mark getting all political

    We just love a man with social and political integrity

    Photo Credit : Mark Ruffalo Instagram

    Mark urging people to vote

    Mark urging people to vote

    Ruffalo took to Instagram to encourage people in America to vote in the mid-term elections and it took his hotness level up a notch in our books.

    Photo Credit : Mark Ruffalo Instagram

    Mark posing with peace sign

    Mark posing with peace sign

    Yes, we're totally at 'peace' now after seeing this picture.

    Photo Credit : Mark Ruffalo Instagram

    Just flexing

    Just flexing

    This picture of Mark flexing his arm is too much cuteness for us.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images