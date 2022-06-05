Mark Wahlberg Birthday: 6 unknown facts about the Uncharted star that will leave you surprised

Mark Wahlberg is one of Hollywood's best-known action stars and the actor has time and again shown that there's no one like him when it comes to playing a badass character. Before becoming an actor though, Mark Wahlberg was famous as a rapper and was a part of the popular band named Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The actor released several albums alongside them and later made his screen debut in Renaissance Man which was released in 1994. Although his career-defining performance was later seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Nights. As for Wahlberg, his action career began in the early 2000s after he starred in films such as The Italian Job, and The Perfect Storm among others. One of the actor's best performances was later seen in The Departed starring Leonardo DiCaprio and it also won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. As the actor celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his unknown facts that will leave fans surprised.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
One thing that surprises people about Wahlberg is that the actor who produced the famous series Entourage starring Adrian Grenier was loosely based on his life and experiences in Hollywood.
Mark Wahlberg was the first choice to play the role of Linus in Ocean's Eleven although he was forced to quit the role due to scheduling conflicts and eventually the character was essayed by Matt Damon in the film.
Mark Wahlberg has undergone an intense tattoo removal process and the actor removed all of them in about five years. Previously, he described the process of his tattoo removal as "extremely painful."
Mark Wahlberg had dropped out of school at the age of 14 although after having kids, the actor took a high school equivalency program and received his high-school diploma at 42.
Mark Wahlberg has starred in several major franchise films including Daddy's Home, Transformers and Ted which have all been commercial successes.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app