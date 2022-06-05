Mark Wahlberg Birthday: 6 unknown facts about the Uncharted star that will leave you surprised

1 / 6

Mark Wahlberg's musical career

Mark Wahlberg is one of Hollywood's best-known action stars and the actor has time and again shown that there's no one like him when it comes to playing a badass character. Before becoming an actor though, Mark Wahlberg was famous as a rapper and was a part of the popular band named Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. The actor released several albums alongside them and later made his screen debut in Renaissance Man which was released in 1994. Although his career-defining performance was later seen in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1997 film Boogie Nights. As for Wahlberg, his action career began in the early 2000s after he starred in films such as The Italian Job, and The Perfect Storm among others. One of the actor's best performances was later seen in The Departed starring Leonardo DiCaprio and it also won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. As the actor celebrates his birthday, we take a look at some of his unknown facts that will leave fans surprised.

Photo Credit : Getty Images