Happy birthday Martin Freeman

Martin Freeman turns 51! The actor has been highly praised for his acting prowess in numerous leading roles. His accolades include an Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Freeman is best remembered for his iconic role in The Hobbit, a movie in the humungous franchise of The Lord of the Rings. Besides, his role as the hobbit, he is also popularly known for his role as Dr John Watson in the BBC series Sherlock where he starred alongside the famous actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Continue scrolling to check out some of his bet works so far.