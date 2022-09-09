Martin Freeman turns 51! The actor has been highly praised for his acting prowess in numerous leading roles. His accolades include an Emmy Award, a BAFTA Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Freeman is best remembered for his iconic role in The Hobbit, a movie in the humungous franchise of The Lord of the Rings. Besides, his role as the hobbit, he is also popularly known for his role as Dr John Watson in the BBC series Sherlock where he starred alongside the famous actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Continue scrolling to check out some of his bet works so far.
Freeman plays the role of Dr John Watson in the series. The plot reads, "Dr Watson, a former army doctor, finds himself sharing a flat with Sherlock Holmes, an eccentric individual with a knack for solving crimes. Together, they take on the most unusual cases."
"Bilbo Baggins, a hobbit, is persuaded into accompanying a wizard and a group of dwarves on a journey to reclaim the city of Erebor and all its riches from the dragon Smaug." reads the synopsis of the film in which Freeman takes on the role of Bilbo Baggins.
Another hit series starring Freeman, the actor essays the role of Lester Nygaard. The plot of the series reads, "A disparate set of characters deal with a plethora of crimes in different time periods. The only thing they share in common is their connection to the Midwest, USA."
In this action-comedy, Freeman is cast alongside an ensemble cast including Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and more. The story revolves around "Officer Angel who transfers to Sandford, after which trouble bubbles over in the quiet village as a cloaked stranger begins attacking the residents."
