Matt and Luciana's stunning appearance in Venice

Matt Damon is one of Hollywood's most loved actors and when it comes to acting, the actor has done it all. From pulling off action to romances to sci-fi films, Matt has managed to prove his acting mettle with several projects over the years. Another thing that fans absolutely love about Damon is his commitment to his family. The actor is a private person when it comes to talking about his wife and kids but it's always an adorable sight to seem him take to the red carpet with his beloved wife Luciana Barroso by his side. The duo are one of Hollywood's most loved couples and while they may not be into a lot of PDA, their sweet bond is evident from every outing that the duo embark on. From movie premieres to award ceremonies, Damon's wife is always by his side supporting him and cheering for him. The couple have been together since a long time and have been married since 2005. After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Manhattan. As we celebrate Damon's birthday on October 8, here's a look at some of his best fashion moments with his wife.

Photo Credit : Getty Images