Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc

Bring out the candles and a whole lot of tissues because Matt LeBlanc is turning 55 years old today! If he is anything like his legendary Friends character Joey then the number might be too much to handle for him. The actor needs no introduction with the level of fame and success his 90s sitcom notably achieved. It would not be untrue to say that not knowing the actor would take a lot more work than being an absolute fan of his. Matt rose to fame with his incredible acting as the Friends character Joey and following his success, the actor has also dipped his fingers into producing, hosting and much more throughout the years. Continue reading if you wish to find out the lesser-known details of Matt LeBlanc's life.

Photo Credit : Getty Images