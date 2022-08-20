Matthew Perry Birthday: 6 facts you probably didn't know about the Friends star

Matthew Perry turns 53! One of the most well-known characters from the legendary sitcom Friends, Matthew Perry is to this day lauded for his outstanding performance as Chandler Bing in the series. Although his Friends fame has given Perry more than an actor could ever achieve in a lifetime, his filmography besides the one role seems weak. Having spent more than a decade playing one character did put somewhat of a break to Perr's career. Continue scrolling to find out some interesting facts about Matthew Perry.
Perry's mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison, is a Canadian journalist who served as Pierre Trudeau's press secretary in the past.
A guest star pairing we all adore was when Julia Roberts stepped on the sets of Friends. Many will be shocked to know that Perry and Roberts actually dated in real-life from 1995 to 1996.
Matthew Perry didn't need a script for his Chandler Muriel Bing audition because he had already been assisting a friend with the role and was already familiar with it.
He struggled with a significant drug and alcohol addiction before becoming well-known. Perry entered a treatment facility to help him deal with this significant problem. However, the actor frequently used to turn up for filming the sitcom with a "bad hangover," he subsequently explained that it did not significantly impair the show.
He was the only Friends cast member who was permitted to sit with the writers because Matthew Perry's wit was so well-known that even the directors frequently used his jokes and recommendations on the programme.
Matthew Perry's first career was in tennis, despite the fact that he is now a well-known actor. He participated in the sport heavily when he was younger and even rose to the top of the junior division.