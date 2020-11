1 / 7

Matthew Perry's link ups and dating history

Friends star Matthew Perry's love life has always created buzz. The actor recently took everyone by surprise by revealing that he is engaged. Yes, you read it right! In an interaction with People Magazine, Perry revealed that he had decided to get engaged. He added by saying, "luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time." As soon as he shared the good news, fans are congratulating him. For the uninitiated, Matthew's fiancee, Molly Hurwitz is a talent manager and producer. The couple apparently began dating in 2018. The Sun reported that they even spent Christmas together last year. Post Perry's big revelation, fans are looking forward to their wedding. As we know, over the years, Perry has been linked to many celebrities. From Julia Roberts to Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth, take a look at Perry's link ups and dating history.

Photo Credit : Getty Images