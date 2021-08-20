Matthew Perry Birthday: 6 times the sarcasm king from Friends had a perfect smile while posing for the camera

Ahead of Monica and Chandler’s wedding in the popular television show Friends, one of the episodes focused on how Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing couldn’t forge a smile on his face despite trying too hard to do it. While fans had a great laugh watching the episode in one of the later seasons of the show, his pal Joey had to come to his rescue and eventually replaced him in his own pre-wedding pictures! However, Perry in real life is anything but a grim-faced person. Friends geeks know how much Perry loves making others laugh, and also cannot contain his laughter in the process (cue: when the friends were enjoying some bloopers in the Reunion episode). The actor, who turned 52 today, despite Joey wanting none of them to age EVER, has always maintained his stance as ‘the funny one’, and the one who has one of the best smiles for crying out loud.
To prove a point, we have collected some of Matthew Perry’s pictures where he is flaunting his best smile, be it with the other five friends, or himself alone! The pictures will make your day, and you can definitely thank us later for that:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Friends fans truly wished these two would’ve been together from the start of the show, but makers had something else in mind! We wish this was the pre-wedding picture used in the show, because Perry and Cox definitely look mushy and glad to pose with each other.
Julia Roberts had a cameo as one of Chandler Bing’s girlfriends in the show who had been planning on taking revenge on the latter since the fourth grade! However, the point here is Perry’s million-dollar smile, while the two of them adorably pose for a picture on the set.
For the five friends, screenings, events and award shows were a part of their daily routine when the show gained immense popularity in the US and worldwide. Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston smile for the cameras at the advance screening for the movie Kissing A Fool in 1998 in Los Angeles.
The camera caught the two friends at the time when they were cracking up about something, and we couldn’t be more thankful! Chandler and Joey’s celebrated friendship makes us smile cheek to cheek as well.
David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Matthew Perry pose with their People's Choice Award backstage. Perry’s smile made several points, foremost being that Chandler Bing definitely knew how to smile perfectly while being clicked!