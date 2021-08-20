Matthew Perry Birthday: 6 times the sarcasm king from Friends had a perfect smile while posing for the camera

1 / 6

The one where Matthew Perry interests us in his boy next door appearance

Ahead of Monica and Chandler’s wedding in the popular television show Friends, one of the episodes focused on how Matthew Perry’s character Chandler Bing couldn’t forge a smile on his face despite trying too hard to do it. While fans had a great laugh watching the episode in one of the later seasons of the show, his pal Joey had to come to his rescue and eventually replaced him in his own pre-wedding pictures! However, Perry in real life is anything but a grim-faced person. Friends geeks know how much Perry loves making others laugh, and also cannot contain his laughter in the process (cue: when the friends were enjoying some bloopers in the Reunion episode). The actor, who turned 52 today, despite Joey wanting none of them to age EVER, has always maintained his stance as ‘the funny one’, and the one who has one of the best smiles for crying out loud. To prove a point, we have collected some of Matthew Perry’s pictures where he is flaunting his best smile, be it with the other five friends, or himself alone! The pictures will make your day, and you can definitely thank us later for that:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES