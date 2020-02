1 / 6

Matthew Perry makes his debut on Instagram

All the Friends fans can rejoice as Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing is now on Instagram. Oh yes, you read that right! Just like you, we can't keep calm at all. The Friends star joined Instagram four months after his Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green made her debut on the same platform. Jennifer welcomed her friend for life by sharing pictures from the past and captioned it as, "I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh...ummm..oh crap. Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER. #FBF." How funny is that! Oh and Lisa Kudrow who essayed the role of Phoebe Buffay welcomed her co-star by sharing a throwback pic on her Instagram. She wrote, "Finally!!!! Yay!! Can't believe my eyes MY EYES. Welcome to Instagram." Speaking about Perry's first Instagram post, he shared his quirky dance video from Friends and wrote, "This is how thrilled I am to finally be on Instagram. So, here we go..." His Instagram bio reads, "What is this, my Instagram account?" The actor's first Instagram post has definitely made us laugh. However, here are 5 things we hope to see on his Instagram feed.

Photo Credit : Getty Images