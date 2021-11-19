Meg Ryan Birthday: From Sleepless in Seattle to Innerspace, here are 6 ICONIC roles played by the actress

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan, one of the most endearing romantic protagonists of the 1980s and 1990s, seemed to have stepped away from the limelight recently. While she will be missed, there is nothing keeping people from appreciating her previous work, most of which is still as delightful and compelling as it was decades ago. Even after all these years, no one compares to Meg Ryan's charm and charisma. On her 60th birthday, let's take a look back at her 6 iconic roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images