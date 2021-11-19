Meg Ryan Birthday: From Sleepless in Seattle to Innerspace, here are 6 ICONIC roles played by the actress

Meg Ryan, one of the most endearing romantic protagonists of the 1980s and 1990s, seemed to have stepped away from the limelight recently. While she will be missed, there is nothing keeping people from appreciating her previous work, most of which is still as delightful and compelling as it was decades ago. Even after all these years, no one compares to Meg Ryan's charm and charisma. On her 60th birthday, let's take a look back at her 6 iconic roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
When Harry Met Sally..., the finest thing Meg Ryan and Nora Ephron ever did together, is the apex of romantic comedy. Aside from reinventing the genre at the time, the film is regarded as the best and most stunning depiction of what a romantic comedy can be.
Joe Dante is the maestro of a long-forgotten genre: sci-fi comedy. The 1980s witnessed a slew of films in this genre—Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure—but only one starred Meg Ryan: Innerspace, Dante's inventive take on Fantastic Voyage.
Sleepless in Seattle, the second of three Ephron films on our list, combines Ryan with the effervescent Tom Hanks and redefines what a romantic comedy may be.
You've Got Mail, the third Ephron picture in a Meg Ryan trilogy, re-unites the actress with Tom Hanks. Ryan and Hanks portray competing shop owners — Ryan and her tiny, independent bookstore, and Hanks and his enormous bookstore conglomerate — who fall in love through email, unaware that the person behind the computer is their business's opponent.
The Doors, a band biography released decades before Bohemian Rhapsody reignited interest in the genre, follows Jim Morrison and his iconic rock band during the 1960s and early 1970s.
Joe vs. the Volcano is a 1990s romantic comedy that isn't hesitant to take chances, and it's one of the few times Ryan and Hanks reunited without Nora Ephron at the helm. It's engrossing and lovely in every way.