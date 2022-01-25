Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: 6 photos of the power couple that prove they are absolute relationship goals

Megan Fox began a new romance with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly after divorcing her marriage of almost a decade, Brian Austin Green. The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the independent film Midnight In The Switchgrass. It's been a frenzy of PDA, sizzling mirror selfies, and an engagement since then. Here's a look back at 6 times the couple proved they are relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The lovebirds arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles and looked beautiful as ever.
Pretty in pink! Megan supports the rocker as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Kelly posted photos from the evening, including a media request for info about The Roxy scaling, to Instagram. Just couple things, I guess?
Photo Credit : Machine Gun Kelly Instagram
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for British GQ Style together, and gave a fairly intense insight into their relationship, as well as the first time they met years ago.
Photo Credit : Megan Fox Instagram
The pair went Instagram official with this picture. Kelly posted a photo on his Instagram of black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple sticking their tongues out. He captioned the picture, "waited for eternity to find you again."
When Megan posted this adorable picture on Kelly's birthday. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."