Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: 6 photos of the power couple that prove they are absolute relationship goals

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

    Megan Fox began a new romance with musician/actor Machine Gun Kelly after divorcing her marriage of almost a decade, Brian Austin Green. The couple started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the independent film Midnight In The Switchgrass. It's been a frenzy of PDA, sizzling mirror selfies, and an engagement since then. Here's a look back at 6 times the couple proved they are relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Billboard Music Awards

    The lovebirds arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles and looked beautiful as ever.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Pretty in pink! Megan supports the rocker as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Megan and Kelly enjoying a date night

    Kelly posted photos from the evening, including a media request for info about The Roxy scaling, to Instagram. Just couple things, I guess?

    Photo Credit : Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly cover British GQ Style

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for British GQ Style together, and gave a fairly intense insight into their relationship, as well as the first time they met years ago.

    Photo Credit : Megan Fox Instagram

    Instagram official

    The pair went Instagram official with this picture. Kelly posted a photo on his Instagram of black-and-white mirror selfie of the couple sticking their tongues out. He captioned the picture, "waited for eternity to find you again."

    Photo Credit : Machine Gun Kelly Instagram

    Megan birthday wish for Kelly

    When Megan posted this adorable picture on Kelly's birthday. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday blonde angel baby."

    Photo Credit : Megan Fox Instagram