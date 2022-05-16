Happy Birthday Megan Fox: 6 times the actress rocked the red carpet with her glam outfits

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Megan Fox

Megan Fox struck eyebrows at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with her half-naked appearance, but her stunning, strappy Mugler gown was far from her first risky design decision. Although the Transformers star's style has evolved over the years, she has always preferred plunging necklines, cutouts, and curve-hugging silhouettes. On her 36th birthday today, let's take a look back at Fox's foxiest red carpet looks over the years.

Photo Credit : Getty Images