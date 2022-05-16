Happy Birthday Megan Fox: 6 times the actress rocked the red carpet with her glam outfits

Megan Fox struck eyebrows at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with her half-naked appearance, but her stunning, strappy Mugler gown was far from her first risky design decision. Although the Transformers star's style has evolved over the years, she has always preferred plunging necklines, cutouts, and curve-hugging silhouettes. On her 36th birthday today, let's take a look back at Fox's foxiest red carpet looks over the years.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Fox shined in a gold curve-hugging Ralph Lauren gown at the 2009 Golden Globes.
The star's slicked-back hair complemented her edgy black-and-gold brocade Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards.
Fox jetted to Japan for the world premiere of "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen" in Tokyo in 2009, showing some leg on the red carpet in a purple Donna Karan dress.
Days later, she opted for a red-hot Robert Cavalli gown with a hip-high slit for the action flick's Germany opening.
The pair turned things up a notch at the 2021 BBMAs, with Fox sporting perhaps her sexiest look yet: a barely-there LBD by Mugler.
Megan Fox attends the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and looked like an angel.
