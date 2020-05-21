Shia LaBeouf to a stripper; Reliving Megan Fox's dating history as rumours with Machine Gun Kelly take over

1 / 6

Megan Fox's dating history

Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in LA, as reported by TMZ. Megan was spotted without her wedding ring and it created a lot of buzz. Post that, her husband Brian Austin Green confirmed that the couple has called it quits. The actor further added, "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special." Megan, on the other hand, hasn't spoken anything on their split yet. Amid her dating rumours with Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper dropped a music video featuring the actress, and well, it has only added more fuel to the fire. The new single is called "Bloody Valentine." Many believe that the duo is indeed in a relationship. Machine Gun Kelly isn't the first celeb she has been linked to. The actress has a history of rumoured romances. And today, we've compiled a list of the stars she has dated or linked to in the past.

Photo Credit : Getty Images