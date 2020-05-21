Home
Shia LaBeouf to a stripper; Reliving Megan Fox's dating history as rumours with Machine Gun Kelly take over

Machine Gun Kelly isn't the first celeb Megan Fox has been linked to. The actress has a history of rumoured romances. And today, we've compiled a list of the stars she has dated or linked to in the past.
6226 reads Mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 02:46 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Megan Fox's dating history

    Megan Fox's dating history

    Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together in LA, as reported by TMZ. Megan was spotted without her wedding ring and it created a lot of buzz. Post that, her husband Brian Austin Green confirmed that the couple has called it quits. The actor further added, "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special." Megan, on the other hand, hasn't spoken anything on their split yet. Amid her dating rumours with Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper dropped a music video featuring the actress, and well, it has only added more fuel to the fire. The new single is called "Bloody Valentine." Many believe that the duo is indeed in a relationship. Machine Gun Kelly isn't the first celeb she has been linked to. The actress has a history of rumoured romances. And today, we've compiled a list of the stars she has dated or linked to in the past.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Ben Leahy

    Ben Leahy

    During her initial days, Megan dated a firefighter named Ben Leahy. The duo dated for three years before finally calling it quits. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Megan opened up about him and said, "He was very wonderful and really tall and big with a perfect body, he was a badass."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 6
    David Gallagher

    David Gallagher

    The actress began dating actor David Gallagher in 2003. The duo's relationship lasted for a year.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    Dated a stripper

    Dated a stripper

    In an interview with GQ, Megan confirmed dating a stripper named Nikita. She said, "Well, that year my boyfriend broke up with me, and I decided - Oh man, sorry, mommy! - that I was in love with this girl that worked at the Body Shop. I decided that I was going to get her to love me back, and I went out of my way to create a relationship with this girl, a stripper named Nikita."

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Brian Austin Green

    Brian Austin Green

    The actress and Brian began dating after meeting on the sets of Hope & Faith. They got engaged in 2006 and but parted ways three years later. However, they got back together again and tied the knot in 2010. The couple has three kids - Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Shia LaBeouf

    Shia LaBeouf

    The actress' rumoured affair with Shia LaBeouf created a lot of buzz. On a chat show, Megan admitted to dating Shia LaBeouf. She confirmed that it was romantic and said that she loves him.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

