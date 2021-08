1 / 6

Taking style lessons from Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is celebrating her 40th birthday today and to mark the day she has already sent fans a sweet message and also announced her 40X40 campaign. “I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce.” “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well,” the Duchess posted on Archewell. “If you are able, please JOIN US and pledge 40 minutes today in service of others in the way that feels right to you,” she added. Today, we’re looking back at some of her most iconic looks before and after becoming a royal! Scroll down to see them.

Photo Credit : Getty Images