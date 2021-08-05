Advertisement
  4. Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the Duke & Duchess that prove love means being together forever

While Meghan Markle has turned 40, we take a look at her and Prince Harry’s journey as royals. Also, Happy Birthday, Meghan!
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2021 03:56 am
  • 1 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk together

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all about holding hands and being madly in love

    Meghan Markle has turned 40 today! While that means getting a year older, the former actress and now Duchess have always been free-spirited, be it while catering to her acting jobs, engaging in philanthropic work, or being a member of the royal family. Her husband, Prince Harry has always been by her side, making her that Meghan and their two kids, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor have a shoulder to rest on. What is really commendable about the family of four is how the parents have always been protective of their children, and the children are adorable as ever! But, going back to when Meghan and Harry were in fact in the early days of their marriage, there have been times when we went gaga over the husband and the wife always holding hands, and being too adorable during royal duties. The two have not only been a team, but have also encouraged one another to speak upfront about issues that truly matter to each of them. Meghan, Harry, and their two little ones give us major family goals everyday, and that being said, it wouldn't be Meghan's birthday, without us celebrating it by checking out some of her most lovable photos with Prince Harry, while the two were engaged in royal duties:

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 2 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being too smitten by each other

    An adorable Meghan looks at the love of her life with complete adoration! In this picture, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex were attending the WellChild awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 15, 2019.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 3 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    When the husband was being protective of the wife

    Prince Harry, being the attentive husband that he is, and adjusting Meghan’s hair while the couple was in Rabat, Morocco.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 4 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry acting like the royals that they are

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know a thing or two about making an entrance. They look quite the stylish couple in this picture.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 5 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying some PDA in public

    A pregnant Meghan looks adorably at Prince Harry while the latter takes the mic!

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES

  • 6 / 6
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have each other for support

    The doting husband, Prince Harry helps Meghan along her way! The two look absolutely superb in their formal wear.

    Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES