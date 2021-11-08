From Meghan Markle to the Olsen twins, THESE celebrities QUIT acting & Hollywood to pursue other things

While Hollywood is a tough place to get into, there’s no denying the joy of being in the club. Even though millions of people around the world dream of making it in Hollywood, many stars who have seen the spotlight, don’t think very highly of it. Be it--Gwyneth Paltrow who took a hiatus from acting after launching her company Goop or Cameron Diaz who simply wanted to invest all her time into becoming the best mom she can be to her son, many stars have left Hollywood to pursue other careers. Read ahead for the full list.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The famous actress has worked in many iconic films, most notable being her presence in Iron man and other MCU movies. Now, the actress has taken a break from Hollywood after starting her own wellness company Goop.
The Charlie’s Angels alum left her Hollywood life behind after marrying Benji Madden in 2016 and welcoming her son Raddix Madden in 2019.
The actress, who starred in the American TV series Suits from 2011 to 2017 before her marriage to Prince Harry, worked all her life to become a Hollywood star. But soon left it all behind to pursue her royal duties as Duchess of Sussex. Now, after the couple’s exit from the British royal family and life, it’s rumoured that they are working on launching their own production house.
The popular actress from the 50s gave up acting after meeting Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956. After her marriage to the royal, Kelly only focussed on her royal engagements and duties.
The twin sister duo became a household name when they made their debut as child actors on Full House. Even though the duo spent their entire childhood working, they soon realised that their true calling was fashion and started designing clothes.