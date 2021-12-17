From Meghan Markle to Princess Diana & Kate Middleton; THESE are the most stylish royal brides

There’s a reason why we’re obsessed with weddings, especially the royal ones! While weddings are exciting in their own ways for a multitude of reasons, a royal wedding elevates things to the next level. Throw in a princess or a future Duchess, and our investment in this is already concerning! This is why royal brides are perfect to the T on their wedding days. Today, we’re looking back at some of the most stylish royal brides that stole our hearts.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Rocking that Givenchy dress was Suits former actress Markle! With muted makeup and meaningful details, this bride was the star of the evening.
Catherine wore her favourite Alexander Mcqueen for the big day and looked every bit as royal and chic as possible.
The wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank took place on 12 October 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In lieu of COVID, the couple had minimal guests but was memorable.
Lady Diana Spencer stepped out at St Paul's Cathedral with her father, Earl Spencer, to say 'I do' to Prince Charles, watched on by 3,500 guests and further 750 million people on television. The wedding was so spectacular it's still remembered fondly!
The wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was held on 23 July 1986, at Westminster Abbey in London, England and is still remembered fondly for Sarah’s stellar gown.