PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Global Citizen Concert to call for vaccine equity

14 minutes ago  |  2.4K
   
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attends Global Citizen Concert

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at the Global Citizen Concert! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were first seen in their face masks when arriving at Central Park in New York City on Saturday afternoon (September 25). However, according to Just Jared, the duo was in the United Nations earlier in the day to meet with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Meghan told reporters as they exited the United Nations offices, "It was a lovely meeting." Meanwhile, later, The duchess, 40, went past the metal security fence with husband Harry, 37, to enter Central Park's Grand Lawn just before 4 p.m. for the performance, during which they will make a global plea for vaccination equality. Scroll down to see more pictures of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Meghan wraps up winter coat and scarf as she arrives for Global Citizen Concert

    On a day when many New Yorkers were enjoying in the final rays of summer sun, the duchess chose an unusual ensemble of a large black coat and a grey patterned scarf.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    The couple making their way towards the stage

    They walked hand in hand and entered the Grand Lawn of Central Park, shortly before Global Citizen Live began at 4 p.m.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Harry and Meghan appear on stage to call for vaccine equity

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at the star-studded concert to call for vaccine equity

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Meghan Markle shed her coat as she and Prince Harry appeared on stage

    Meghan accessorized her outfit with black stiletto court shoes with her white dress at 'Wokestock' in Central Park where she called for COVID-19 'vaccine equality'

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the venue

    Meghan and Prince Harry left after addressing the crowd on 'vaccine equity'

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the speech

    Prince Harry and Meghan after their speech during Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park on Saturday

    Photo Credit : Getty Images