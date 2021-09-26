PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Global Citizen Concert to call for vaccine equity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at the Global Citizen Concert! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were first seen in their face masks when arriving at Central Park in New York City on Saturday afternoon (September 25). However, according to Just Jared, the duo was in the United Nations earlier in the day to meet with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Meghan told reporters as they exited the United Nations offices, "It was a lovely meeting." Meanwhile, later, The duchess, 40, went past the metal security fence with husband Harry, 37, to enter Central Park's Grand Lawn just before 4 p.m. for the performance, during which they will make a global plea for vaccination equality. Scroll down to see more pictures of the couple.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On a day when many New Yorkers were enjoying in the final rays of summer sun, the duchess chose an unusual ensemble of a large black coat and a grey patterned scarf.
They walked hand in hand and entered the Grand Lawn of Central Park, shortly before Global Citizen Live began at 4 p.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at the star-studded concert to call for vaccine equity
Meghan accessorized her outfit with black stiletto court shoes with her white dress at 'Wokestock' in Central Park where she called for COVID-19 'vaccine equality'
Meghan and Prince Harry left after addressing the crowd on 'vaccine equity'
Prince Harry and Meghan after their speech during Global Citizen Live in New York City's Central Park on Saturday