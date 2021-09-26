PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Global Citizen Concert to call for vaccine equity

1 / 7

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attends Global Citizen Concert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived at the Global Citizen Concert! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were first seen in their face masks when arriving at Central Park in New York City on Saturday afternoon (September 25). However, according to Just Jared, the duo was in the United Nations earlier in the day to meet with U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. Meghan told reporters as they exited the United Nations offices, "It was a lovely meeting." Meanwhile, later, The duchess, 40, went past the metal security fence with husband Harry, 37, to enter Central Park's Grand Lawn just before 4 p.m. for the performance, during which they will make a global plea for vaccination equality. Scroll down to see more pictures of the couple.

Photo Credit : Getty Images