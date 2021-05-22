Prince Harry: 5 revelations made by the Duke of Sussex as he opens up about his life on a talk show

1 / 6

Prince Harry’s revelations at to Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a power couple. Before the two met each other through a blind date that was set by their mutual friend, Meghan Markle was a successful American actor who also had a passion for social work and feminist causes. Prince Harry was considered to be the world’s most eligible bachelor before tying the knot with Meghan. They went on their first date in 2016 and only after a couple of dates, they immediately knew that they had found their “the one”. After being in a relation for over a year and facing media controversies, Prince Harry went down on his knee and proposed to Meghan Markle in November 2017. After tying the knot on May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stepped down as Royals on March 31, 2020. Having many rumours and alleged theories surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision, he decided to come forward in order to speak about his side of the story and his life journey. During Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry made some startling revelations about himself. Here are some of the revelations made by Prince Harry about everything that happened in his life. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty Images