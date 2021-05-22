Advertisement
  4. Prince Harry: 5 revelations made by the Duke of Sussex as he opens up about his life on a talk show

Prince Harry: 5 revelations made by the Duke of Sussex as he opens up about his life on a talk show

Prince Harry made some startling revelations about himself on Oprah Winfrey’s In The Me You Can’t See. Read ahead to take a look at those revelations.
    Prince Harry’s revelations at to Oprah Winfrey

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a power couple. Before the two met each other through a blind date that was set by their mutual friend, Meghan Markle was a successful American actor who also had a passion for social work and feminist causes. Prince Harry was considered to be the world’s most eligible bachelor before tying the knot with Meghan. They went on their first date in 2016 and only after a couple of dates, they immediately knew that they had found their “the one”. After being in a relation for over a year and facing media controversies, Prince Harry went down on his knee and proposed to Meghan Markle in November 2017. After tying the knot on May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stepped down as Royals on March 31, 2020. Having many rumours and alleged theories surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision, he decided to come forward in order to speak about his side of the story and his life journey. During Oprah Winfrey’s The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry made some startling revelations about himself. Here are some of the revelations made by Prince Harry about everything that happened in his life. Read ahead to take a look.

    Prince Harry’s memory of his mother

    Prince Harry revealed that the one memory of Princess Diana that came to his mind “over and over again” was that of her being “strapped in the car, being chased by three, four, five mopeds, being unable to drive because of tears” and that always makes him feel very helpless.

    Sour memories of Diana’s funeral

    Prince Harry revealed that at Princess Diana’s funeral he felt like he was “outside of his body, doing what was expected of him, not even showing one tenth of the emotions that everyone else of showing”.

    Taking drugs and alcohol to fight anxiety

    Prince Harry revealed that in his late 20s, he was having a very difficult time battling anxiety and was willing to turn to drinks and drugs to feel better and mask something.

    Regrets as a family man

    Prince Harry revealed that he regrets “not dealing with wife, Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts” and not helping her through it the way he should have.

    Taking therapy sessions

    Prince Harry revealed that he agreed to take therapy sessions on Meghan Markle’s suggestion and is in an a lot better place, knowing the perfect way to channelise his emotions due to his therapies.

