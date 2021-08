1 / 5

Cutest mother-son duo

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s actress-wife Meghana Raj Sarja keeps treating us with adorable photos of their son, whom she fondly calls Jr Chiru. The little munchkin has been winning hearts on social media with his cuteness. Chiranjeevi and Meghana's son has been getting immense love and blessings on social media. Jr Chiru was born on October 22, and it happens to be special as Meghana and Chiru got engaged on the same date three years ago. "This is a very pleasant coincidence and it also shows how some things are destined to be and today is one such day when we have welcomed my son-in-law once again into this world," Meghana's father Sundar Raj shared while interacting with the media outside the hospital. Ever since Chiranjeevi Sarja has passed away, Meghana Raj Sarja and her family are keeping themselves strong. Meghana is giving all her time to little Chiru and one cannot get enough off of their adorable photos. Looking at them, one cannot help but miss Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Photo Credit : Meghana Raj Instagram