Mehreen Pirzada stuns in these sizzling pool photos from her Turkey vacay

Mehreen Pirzada is a well-known name in Tollywood and Kollywood. In her career spanning around 5 years, the star has been part of some blockbusters dramas like Raja The Great, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, and F2, among others. Just recently, the actress finished the shooting of F3, the sequel to the 2019 flick F2. She is further making Sandalwood's debut with the movie Nee Sigoovaregu.
Taking a short break from work, Mehreen Pirzada is presently enjoying a lavish vacation in Turkey. The actress has been posting some high-glam photos from the holiday on her social media account and they are constantly increasing the fashion quotient. Today we will put these stunning pictures under the microscope and take a closer look at the actress’ dress sense and take some pointers for the off-duty wardrobe. Let us visit some stills from Mehreen Pirzada’s Turkey vacay.
Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram
The actress is enjoying a hot air balloon flight in the gorgeous city of Afyonkarahisar.
The F3 star is relaxing on the beach in an enchanting black dress.
Mehreen Pirzada is looking at the surreal water in Turkey’s Castell De Bodrum.
The diva is rising the temperature in his printed swimsuit as she spends time in the pool.
The actress poses in a knot top and denim shorts in front of her lavish stay during the trip.
