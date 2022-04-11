Mehreen Pirzada stuns in these sizzling pool photos from her Turkey vacay

1 / 6

Mehreen Pirzada's Turkey vacay

Mehreen Pirzada is a well-known name in Tollywood and Kollywood. In her career spanning around 5 years, the star has been part of some blockbusters dramas like Raja The Great, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, and F2, among others. Just recently, the actress finished the shooting of F3, the sequel to the 2019 flick F2. She is further making Sandalwood's debut with the movie Nee Sigoovaregu. Taking a short break from work, Mehreen Pirzada is presently enjoying a lavish vacation in Turkey. The actress has been posting some high-glam photos from the holiday on her social media account and they are constantly increasing the fashion quotient. Today we will put these stunning pictures under the microscope and take a closer look at the actress’ dress sense and take some pointers for the off-duty wardrobe. Let us visit some stills from Mehreen Pirzada’s Turkey vacay.

Photo Credit : Mehreen Prizada Instagram