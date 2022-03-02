Memorable photos from Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid's wedding

1 / 6

Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid's wedding

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in a dreamy wedding ceremony on February 20, 2022, in Agra. The official Instagram account of Luv Films shared a slew of adorable wedding pictures. The newlyweds' first wedding pictures are finally out and are certainly a treat to look at. This high-profile wedding of B-town was a star-studded affair and the pictures are too blissful to miss. Here's a look at dreamy pictures from the fairytale wedding of Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid.

Photo Credit : Luv Films Instagram