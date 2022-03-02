Memorable photos from Luv Ranjan & Alisha Vaid's wedding

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan got hitched with his long-time girlfriend Alisha Vaid in a dreamy wedding ceremony on February 20, 2022, in Agra. The official Instagram account of Luv Films shared a slew of adorable wedding pictures. The newlyweds' first wedding pictures are finally out and are certainly a treat to look at. This high-profile wedding of B-town was a star-studded affair and the pictures are too blissful to miss. Here's a look at dreamy pictures from the fairytale wedding of Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid.
Photo Credit : Luv Films Instagram
In the first picture, Alisha Vaid and Luv Ranjan are all smiles as they glanced at each other's eyes and were showered with flowers.
In the next picture, the bride Alisha can be seen dressed up in her bridal attire as she walked down the stairs with her friends. Alisha chose a bridal red gown featuring golden embroidery. She paired it with a stunning red long veil.
The groom Luv looked at Alisha with all the love in the next picture. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama director looked royal donning a golden and white sherwani.
Yet another adorable picture features Luv holding Alisha's hands while she can't stop blushing. The picture depicts the beautiful moment captured between the two.
The grand wedding took place in Agra and was attended by Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor among others.