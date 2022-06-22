Meryl Streep Birthday: 6 Photos of The Devil Wears Prada star proving she's an Oscar winner on the red carpet

1 / 6

An Oscar Herself!

Meryl Streep; a Hollywood icon with a record 21 Oscar nominations to her name (and 3 wins!), who has time and again proved that she's the "best" actress of her generation. With classics like Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Out of Africa, The Devil Wears Prada, The Iron Lady and more recently, Don't Look Up, just to name a few, there truly is no one like Meryl Streep! The legendary actress celebrates her 73rd birthday today, i.e. June 22, 2022, and fans from all across the globe are commemorating the special occasion. Interestingly, it's not just her filmography that's left us spellbound, but also her mesmerising fashion choices on the red carpet. Taking a trip down memory lane, we chose some of Meryl's most fashionable looks to date, and mind you, it was difficult to pick just a few! What's lovely about Streep is how she can make even the simplest of outfits look chic and classy. And she definitely loves her shimmery numbers! Take her 84th Academy Awards outfit for example! Meryl looks like an Oscar herself in a dazzling metallic golden gown, with matching stilettos, that had everyone who is anyone talking. Given how she won an Oscar that night just boosted the trendy attire even further as witnessed in this lovely backstage snap.

Photo Credit : Getty Images