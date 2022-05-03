Met Gala 2022: From Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner to Kim and Pete, best couple moments on the red carpet

One of fashion's biggest nights, Met Gala 2022 was held on May 1 and as always the event saw a star-studded turn out as big names from the music and entertainment industry made their way to attend the big event. The fashion extravaganza saw some of Hollywood's A-list stars donning brilliant looks. It also turned out to be an evening to witness true love as several Hollywood couples made their way to the red carpet and flaunted their romance in the most adorable ways. From to-be-parents again, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, all the couples not only looked their best but also looked their happiest in the presence of their partners. Joe and Sophie who are all set to welcome their second baby soon arrived on the red carpet in a gothic avatar. While Joe wore a tuxedo with a train, Sophie wore a black dress with dramatic makeup. The couple adorably posed together as Sophie sweetly cradled her baby bump. The duo are already parents to daughter Willa Jonas and now are all set to welcome their second baby soon.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The 2022 Met Gala co-chairs dazzled on the red carpet in a perfect look as Lively wore a gorgeous Atelier Versace gown that featured a reversible train and Reynolds wore a velvet Ralph Lauren tuxedo. If there's one couple who knows how to always put their best fashion foot forward, it's them.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala debut as a couple and they looked beyond adorable as they not only pulled off fashionable looks but also managed to share some sweet red carpet moments as they held hands and posed for the photographers.
Newly married Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrived at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet in style. The couple recently tied the knot last month and while they made their Met debut last year, this was the couple's first public appearance since getting married.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their Met Gala debut this year and the couple who recently eloped in Las Vegas looked lovestruck during their red carpet appearance and also indulged in some sweet PDA moments.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are Hollywood's most loved couple and the duo recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary. For their Met Gala appearance, the couple looked gorgeous together.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app