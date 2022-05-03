Met Gala 2022: From Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner to Kim and Pete, best couple moments on the red carpet

1 / 6

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

One of fashion's biggest nights, Met Gala 2022 was held on May 1 and as always the event saw a star-studded turn out as big names from the music and entertainment industry made their way to attend the big event. The fashion extravaganza saw some of Hollywood's A-list stars donning brilliant looks. It also turned out to be an evening to witness true love as several Hollywood couples made their way to the red carpet and flaunted their romance in the most adorable ways. From to-be-parents again, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, all the couples not only looked their best but also looked their happiest in the presence of their partners. Joe and Sophie who are all set to welcome their second baby soon arrived on the red carpet in a gothic avatar. While Joe wore a tuxedo with a train, Sophie wore a black dress with dramatic makeup. The couple adorably posed together as Sophie sweetly cradled her baby bump. The duo are already parents to daughter Willa Jonas and now are all set to welcome their second baby soon.

Photo Credit : Getty Images