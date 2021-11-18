Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS of the duo that flaunt their EPIC love story

1 / 6

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones

Married life of 21 years! Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones have set an example for people who believe in their Mr and Ms Perfects that anything is possible when you love someone dearly. The stars have always been vocal about their love story and have never shied away from flaunting their love when they are with each other. Douglas and Zeta Jones were introduced to each other in 1998. In an interview with Larry King in 2001, the actress said that she was "nervous" to meet him for the first time. However, according to the actor, he somehow knew that they were meant to be! In an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Douglas said, “I said to her after about half an hour [of hanging out], ‘You know, I’m going to be the father of your children...It sounded good, and she said, ‘You know, I’ve heard a lot about you and I’ve seen a lot about you, and I think it’s time I say goodnight.'” What turned out be a not-so-great first date eventually turned into a fruitful marriage of 21 years. To celebrate the duo's epic chemistry, here are 6 photos of them from different events and appearances:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES