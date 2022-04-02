Michael Fassbender Birthday: From Inglourious Basterds to Slow West, here are 6 best roles played by the actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender has progressed from an outstanding performance in minor productions to one of Hollywood's most intriguing performers. His movie-star features make him an ideal leading man type, but his flexibility as an actor leads him to take more chances and pursue the path of a character actor. Critics have often lauded him as a forceful and impassioned actor who can always be depended on to provide an outstanding performance. His abilities have enabled him to be a part of some genuinely remarkable films that have earned a lot of praise. On his 45th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of his best roles.

Photo Credit : Getty Images