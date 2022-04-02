Michael Fassbender Birthday: From Inglourious Basterds to Slow West, here are 6 best roles played by the actor

Michael Fassbender has progressed from an outstanding performance in minor productions to one of Hollywood's most intriguing performers. His movie-star features make him an ideal leading man type, but his flexibility as an actor leads him to take more chances and pursue the path of a character actor. Critics have often lauded him as a forceful and impassioned actor who can always be depended on to provide an outstanding performance. His abilities have enabled him to be a part of some genuinely remarkable films that have earned a lot of praise. On his 45th birthday today, let's take a look back at 6 of his best roles.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Fassbender is an actor who can fit into any tale from any era. In Jane Eyre, he contributed to the creation of one of the most interesting literary characters in the narrative of a young lady forced to work for a reclusive master Rochester (Fassbender).
As Fassbender's fame rose in Hollywood, he transitioned from the traditional cinema star to the superhero genre. X-Men: First Class presented the founding story of the X-Men, as well as Charles Xavier's (James McAvoy) early relationship and subsequent falling out with Erik Lehnsherr (Fassbender).
Fassbender is superb in the starring part, expertly blending the lovable and unlikable aspects of Jobs' personality. The rest of the ensemble is fantastic, including Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen, and Jeff Daniels, and they all do an excellent job of bringing Aaron Sorkin's smart and hilarious writing to life.
Almost every actor would leap at the opportunity to work with Quentin Tarantino, and Fassbender was fortunate enough to be a part of his mad war epic, Inglourious Basterds. During World War II, a gang of vicious Jewish troops known as the Basterds take out Nazis with a passion.
With this celebrated but underappreciated Western, Fassbender gets to show off his cowboy skills. Slow West portrays a young kid from Scotland who goes to America to chase the woman he loves. Fassbender plays an outlaw who joins him on his adventure.
The film 12 Years a Slave has been described as one of the most distressing of all time. It is based on the actual tale of Solomon Northrup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a black man born free but kidnapped and sold into slavery. Fassbender portrays Solomon's brutal plantation owner.