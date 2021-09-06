Michael Keaton Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with Spider Man’s Tom Holland & Zendaya that are UNMISSABLE

    Michael Keaton has turned 70 today, but it’s hard to believe that the Batman actor has aged at all! If we take a look at Keaton’s pictures, it seems like age is just a number for the actor, as his appearances always make us swoon, and that says something! Over the years, Keaton has delivered commendable performances, meanwhile, owning each role that he has been given to perform. From being the internationally-acclaimed Batman to successfully owning a challenging role in Beetlejuice, the actor has never shied away from performing his heart out. However, when Michael Keaton was announced as one of the cast members for Spider Man: Homecoming, fans didn’t know how to react, for that would mean Spiderman acting with the mighty Batman, no matter in whichever way! Later, Keaton was introduced as the villain Adrian Toomes or Vulture who is a recurring enemy for the superhero Spiderman. While we couldn’t witness Vulture in the teaser trailer of Spider Man No Way Home, we definitely can wish to see him in the movie. However, till then, here are some adorable moments between Michael Keaton and the cast of Spider Man: Homecoming, namely Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Downey Jr. Take a look:

    Michael Keaton and Zendaya had attended Spider Man: Homecoming’s premiere and this adorable moment is captured during the red carpet!

    This picture is one that needs to be framed! The trio posed for a picture during Spider-Man: Homecoming’s photocall on June 25, 2017.

    Michael Keaton, Jon Watts, Tony Revolori, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Laura Harrier, Robert Downey Jr, Kevin Feige, Marisa Tomei, Amy Pascal, and Jacob Batalon attend the Spider-Man: Homecoming photocall on June 25!

    Zendaya and Michael Keaton were captured during a dramatic moment while they were attending the premiere of Columbia Pictures' Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. While Zendaya looked ethereal in that pink attire, Keaton was way too handsome in his casual yet formal wear.

    Michael Keaton, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr are all smiles in this picture during one of their photocalls for Spider Man: Homecoming.

