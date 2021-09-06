Michael Keaton Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with Spider Man’s Tom Holland & Zendaya that are UNMISSABLE

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton has turned 70 today, but it’s hard to believe that the Batman actor has aged at all! If we take a look at Keaton’s pictures, it seems like age is just a number for the actor, as his appearances always make us swoon, and that says something! Over the years, Keaton has delivered commendable performances, meanwhile, owning each role that he has been given to perform. From being the internationally-acclaimed Batman to successfully owning a challenging role in Beetlejuice, the actor has never shied away from performing his heart out. However, when Michael Keaton was announced as one of the cast members for Spider Man: Homecoming, fans didn’t know how to react, for that would mean Spiderman acting with the mighty Batman, no matter in whichever way! Later, Keaton was introduced as the villain Adrian Toomes or Vulture who is a recurring enemy for the superhero Spiderman. While we couldn’t witness Vulture in the teaser trailer of Spider Man No Way Home, we definitely can wish to see him in the movie. However, till then, here are some adorable moments between Michael Keaton and the cast of Spider Man: Homecoming, namely Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Downey Jr. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES