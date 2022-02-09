Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get papped in the city ahead of Valentine’s Day; PHOTOS

Bigg Boss has been the ground for numerous love stories and the last season gave us the cute love story of Meisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgaal. The couple met in the BB house and felt an instant connection with one another. They expressed feelings for each other in the house. Even after coming out of the house, Miesha and Ishaan are often spotted together. The couple was recently papped in the city ahead of Valentine’s Day.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
In the pictures, Misha looks chic in the white crop top and black trouser. The actress has paired the look with a sling bag and white shoes. Ieshaan has sported a lavender shirt and black denims. He paired it with white shoes. The couple looks adorable.
Miesha Iyer started her acting career with a web series named ‘Hadh’ in which she was paired with actor Abhinav Sharma. She has been part of numerous reality shows like Ace of Space season 1 and Splitsvilla season 12, in which she and Ashish Bhatia became the first runner up. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.
Ieshaan Sehgaal is an Indian actor, model. He has appeared in TV shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Kaushiki. He came into limelight with his show ‘Fanaah’ and has also been part of Zindagi U-turn. He has been part of numerous popular music videos.
The couple was last seen together at the birthday bash of Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty. They often shares pictures with each other on social media.