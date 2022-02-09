Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal get papped in the city ahead of Valentine’s Day; PHOTOS

1 / 5

Ieshaan and Miesha

Bigg Boss has been the ground for numerous love stories and the last season gave us the cute love story of Meisha Iyer and Ishaan Sehgaal. The couple met in the BB house and felt an instant connection with one another. They expressed feelings for each other in the house. Even after coming out of the house, Miesha and Ishaan are often spotted together. The couple was recently papped in the city ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani