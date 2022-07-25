5 Pics of Mika Singh and his ‘Vohti’ Akanksha Puri that prove they’re a match made in heaven

The most awaited day for Mika Singh’s fans has finally arrived as today King Mika Singh has chosen the woman of his life. The singer had declared to the world that his one true match is his old friend Akanksha Puri. The actress entered the show, Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti very late as a wild card entry, to claim her throne as the queen of Mika Singh. Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh shared a beautiful bond over the years and now they have finally decided to spend their lives together. As the duo will exchange garlands today, here are some beautiful pictures of some of their best moments.
Mika Singh and actress Akanksha Puri have known each other for almost 12-13 years and they shared a great comfort zone. Here they are seen chilling together at a restaurant.
Akanksha and Mika are seen relaxing and unwinding together over some fun conversations and a cup of tea. Akanksha captioned, “So many years and still going strong with the King himself @mikasingh #friendsforlife Catching over Adrak waali Chai with my buddy !!”
Akanksha Puri was seen spending quality time with Mika on his special day as they partied together at his place. She captioned, “Years of Togetherness, Nothing could change you n I love this the most about you,,,Happy Birthday @mikasingh ..I wish all your dreams come true,.Thank u for another rocking partyKeep Rocking! Stay Blessed”
Akanksha was seen enjoying with Mika as he threw a party for his new home. She shared that she is grateful for the get-together as it was much needed.
The actress is seen posing with Mika Singh as she shares happiness for their beautiful friendship over the years. She wrote, "Times change ,People don't " #MikaSingh #6yrs #Bonding #Punjabi #Music #Masti #SuperFun #Awesomeness Couldn't ask for more”