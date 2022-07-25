5 Pics of Mika Singh and his ‘Vohti’ Akanksha Puri that prove they’re a match made in heaven

1 / 6

Mika Singh and his ‘Vohti’ Akanksha Puri

The most awaited day for Mika Singh’s fans has finally arrived as today King Mika Singh has chosen the woman of his life. The singer had declared to the world that his one true match is his old friend Akanksha Puri. The actress entered the show, Swayamwar: Mika Di Vohti very late as a wild card entry, to claim her throne as the queen of Mika Singh. Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh shared a beautiful bond over the years and now they have finally decided to spend their lives together. As the duo will exchange garlands today, here are some beautiful pictures of some of their best moments.

Photo Credit : Hostar