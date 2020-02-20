Home
Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg: From being adopted to a polytheist, 6 FACTS about the star kid

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg has been the talk of the town ever since she announced her career in the adult industry. Check out some more interesting facts about her.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: February 20, 2020 02:15 pm
    Mikaela Spielberg's UNMISSABLE facts

    Mikaela Spielberg is one of the most popular star kids in Hollywood. Mikaela made headlines globally when she told The Sun newspaper that she wishes to become a porn star. Mikaela said that her celebrity parents were okay with her career choice and totally supported her decision. In addition to that she also mentioned that she was tired of not being able to capitalise on her body. She added, "I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.” The star kid has made a bold decision and fortunately receives complete and constant support from her parents. Meanwhile, check out Mikaela's six interesting facts.

    Childhood and siblings

    Mikaela is Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw’s sixth child. The celebrity couple adopted Mikaela in 1996.

    Engaged

    Spielberg is engaged to her 47-year-old fiancé Chuck Pankow.

    Plus size pixie

    Mikaela refers to herself as a plus sized pixie on her Instagram page which goes by the name "Vandal Princess."

    Polytheist

    Mikaela refers to herself as a Polytheist, who is a person who believes and follows multiple cultures, faiths and beliefs. It also refers to a person who believes in multiple Gods and deities.

    The inspiration for Steven Spielberg's film

    Steven Spielberg revealed in an interview that the inspiration for his film War Horse (2011) came from Mikaela as she really taught him to appreciate horses back then.

    An avid cat lover

    Mikaela has often revealed that she is an avid cat lover and is very fond of them.

