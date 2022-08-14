Mila Kunis Birthday: 6 snaps of the actress enjoying life with her husband Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis turns 39! The actress caught the ropes to fame when she hit her big break at the age of 14 in the That 70s Show, where she also first crossed paths with her future groom Ashton Kutcher. Though at the time the pair was not interested in each other that way until later in the future when they once again met each other and felt sparks ignite. after reuniting the couple set their sales and quickly got married in 2015 and had their first child before getting hitched. In October of 2014, Kunis gave birth to their first daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher and subsequently the pair had a son in 2016 named Dimitri Portwood Kutcher. Continue reading to swipe through some of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's cutest moments together.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending a red carpet in 2018, the couple dripped love on their way in as they posed with wide smiles and love in their eyes.
The loved-up couple enjoyed their time at California's Country Music Festival in 2014 as they vibed to the music in each other's arms.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher play ping pong at Clayton Kershaw's 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose back in 2018.
On Day 3 of the Country Music Festival in 2014, Mila was captured lovingly staring at her soon-to-be husband.
While attending the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022, the pair were all about each other on the red carpet as they smiled through their walk.
While having fun at the Country Music Festival, Kunis and Kutcher were captured packing some adorable PDA as they enjoyed the soothing music.