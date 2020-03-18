/
/
/
10 Miley Cyrus inspired hairstyles for every occasion; Check it out
10 Miley Cyrus inspired hairstyles for every occasion; Check it out
Miley Cyrus is amongst the most popular stars in the world. She enjoys a massive fan following and is known for her talent and style. Here is a compilation of the star's best hairstyles which prove she can pull off any look with ease.
Written By
Ekta Varma
4199 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 18, 2020 01:45 pm
1 / 11
Miley Cyrus INSPIRED hairstyles
Miley Cyrus is amongst the finest and most popular stars in the world. She started off her career as a teen idol in the television show Hannah Montana which became her major rise to fame. She is a super talented actress and singer and there is no denying that. Miley has been a part of films like So Undercover, A Very Murray Christmas and Crisis in Six Scenes. Some of her other songs include Right Where I Belong, Ashtrays and Heartbreaks, Androgynous and innumerable other brilliant works. The pop star is also a worldwide crush and is widely loved for her impeccable beauty and fashion sense. She often bowls us over with her amazing outfits, makeup and hair looks. The star sure knows to slay every style with ease and confidence. Speaking of that, check out the star's five hairstyles which she nailed with absolute ease.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 11
Slaying with ease
Miley Cyrus's vintage waves perfectly complimented her ruby red gown at the 2018 Grammy awards.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
3 / 11
The Ultimate braid
Miley glams up the simple braid look.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
4 / 11
Curls girl
Curls are the way to slay and Miley approves of it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
5 / 11
Picture perfect
Roots on the top with a platinum pony makes the perfect idea for a casual outing and we are all for it.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
6 / 11
Film screening
This experimental hairstyle is definitely yay for us.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
7 / 11
Captivating beauty
Miley and her dead locks have our heart.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
8 / 11
Love this hairstyle!
A big yes to this amazing hairdo.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
9 / 11
Throwback 2011
Miley at the Grammy's looking like Lauren Conrad circa Laguna Beach.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
10 / 11
Met Gala 2015
The singer's interpretation of the MET gala 2015 China theme was all about glam and glitter.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
11 / 11
Absolutely blown away
This hairstyle truly left us speechless.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Add new comment