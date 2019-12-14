Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's THESE romantic selfies are all things love; Check it out

1 / 8

Miley and Cody's romantic pictures

While we are eagerly waiting for Miley Cyrus' new album, she has been creating a buzz due to her personal life. As we all know, after calling quits with her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley moved on with Kaitlynn Carter. Post her breakup with Carter, Cyrus found love in singer and poet Cody Simpson. The couple has been dating for a long time now. Earlier, there were several reports of the couples' breakup which were shut down by Simpson. For the uninitiated, Simpson uploaded a picture of his phone's screensaver, which happens to be a childhood pic of Miley. For the unversed, before getting into a relationship, Miley and Cody have been friends since their career began. On The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson had revealed that he has always had a crush on the Slide Away singer. He revealed, "I used to kiss the TV screen when I was, like, nine. I've been in love with her since I was nine years old." Time and again, Cyrus and Simpson keep giving us relationship goals. Ever since they began dating, the couple has shared many romantic pictures of themselves on social media melting our hearts. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their lovey-dovey snaps.

