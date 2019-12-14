Home
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's THESE romantic selfies are all things love; Check it out

While we are eagerly waiting for Miley Cyrus' new album, she has been creating a buzz due to her personal life. As we all know, Miley is now dating singer Cody Simpson. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their lovey-dovey snaps.
55748 reads Mumbai Updated: December 15, 2019 03:54 am
    Miley and Cody's romantic pictures

    While we are eagerly waiting for Miley Cyrus' new album, she has been creating a buzz due to her personal life. As we all know, after calling quits with her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, Miley moved on with Kaitlynn Carter. Post her breakup with Carter, Cyrus found love in singer and poet Cody Simpson. The couple has been dating for a long time now. Earlier, there were several reports of the couples' breakup which were shut down by Simpson. For the uninitiated, Simpson uploaded a picture of his phone's screensaver, which happens to be a childhood pic of Miley. For the unversed, before getting into a relationship, Miley and Cody have been friends since their career began. On The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson had revealed that he has always had a crush on the Slide Away singer. He revealed, "I used to kiss the TV screen when I was, like, nine. I've been in love with her since I was nine years old." Time and again, Cyrus and Simpson keep giving us relationship goals. Ever since they began dating, the couple has shared many romantic pictures of themselves on social media melting our hearts. As they continue to give us couple goals, let's take a look at their lovey-dovey snaps.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Black is their favourite color

    We love this monochrome mirror selfie of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Always have each other's back

    Cody who is very vocal about his relationship with Cyrus called his girlfriend a supportive person. That's sweet!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    We love the way she's looking at him

    Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Miley is looking at her beau.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Flaunting their tattoos

    Simpson shared this picture on his Instagram story wherein they can be seen flaunting their tattoos. He captioned it as, "Death do us."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Packing on some PDA

    Cody and Miley's social media PDA never fails to grab eyeballs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness overloaded

    The caption reads, "Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    All about love

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

