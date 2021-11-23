Miley Cyrus Birthday: 6 throwback PHOTOS of the singer as Hannah Montana that will make you nostalgic

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus

Do you remember when we would the time when Miley Cyrus was the ace of the music industry? Fans from all over the world (and we were definitely among them) would tune in to the Disney channel to watch her belt the high notes, and laugh her heart out in the popular television series Hannah Montana! She has been one of those people whom 90's children have grown up listening to. We can never forget the theme song from her series and her iconic friendship with Lily Truscott (Emily Osment). Even Billy Ray Cyrus is one of the characters that we immensely miss from the show, and we have always gushed about Jackson aka Jason Earles. Miley gave us memories of a lifetime and had been our best friend whose music healed us and made us feel loved! Her verses appealed to teenagers as well as adults. On Miley's 29th birthday, we take a look at some of her pictures when she was the simple, girl-next-door Hannah Montana for the whole world. Take a look:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES